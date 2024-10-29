Xiaomi SU7 Steals Nürburgring 4 Door Track Record With 6 Minute 46.874 Second Lap Time

Xiaomi’s prototype high-performance SU7 has set a record lap time at Germany’s Nürburgring track, according to the company. The SU7 Ultra completed the grueling circuit in just six minutes and 46.874 seconds, which takes the title of the fastest four-door car on the famous track. Since 1927, the 20.9 kilometer Nürburgring track has put cars to the test as the ultimate testing ground. Xiaomi top exec Lei Jun took to Chinese social media platform Weibo yesterday to announce the news, just moments after the SU7 Ultra completed the circuit. “As a newcomer to the automotive industry, Xiaomi has shown great determination and courage by taking on the Nürburgring challenge with its first car,” Lei wrote in Chinese, Reuters reports.



6'46"874, an officially certified lap time by Nürburgring.#XiaomiSU7Ultra prototype has set the record as the fastest four-door car in Nürburgring Nordschleife history.



Its debut marks not only an outstanding feat, but also the start of an exciting new chapter. pic.twitter.com/ogqtqO0usl — Lei Jun (@leijun) October 29, 2024







Read Article