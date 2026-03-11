Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Goes Wingless For Latest Round Of Nürburgring High Speed Tests

China's Xiaomi has been back at the Nürburgring honing a dramatic aero package for the SU7 Ultra sedan that it hopes will help it reclaim its production EV lap record from Porsche. But while most eyes have naturally been drawn to the huge rear spoiler on one camouflaged prototype, another Xiaomi test car without a wing has been quietly flying under the radar. Fresh spy shots from Germany show Xiaomi isn't only testing a high downforce version of its top-spec electric sedan, but is also putting a regular SU7 Ultra without the optional track kit through its paces. It misses out on the giant fixed, motorsport-style spoiler and the aggressive rear diffuser, though it does have an active spoiler that pops up from the trunk lid above 50 mph (80 kmh) to provide downforce. We can't see any obvious changes between this SU7 Ultra prototype and the model that's already on sale, but it's possible Xiaomi is planning some changes under the skin that could make it even more powerful.



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