Xiaomi Unveils The Sexy YU7 Compact Crossover At Only $35,300 - Is The Model Y Doomed?

Xiaomi unveiled the YU7 compact crossover on May 22, with plans to start sales in July. The Chinese carmaker opened the order books earlier than expected, with a starting price of 253,500 yuan (about $35,300). This puts it just 10,000 yuan ($1,395) below the Tesla Model Y, still the market leader and the car to beat.

