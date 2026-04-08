Xiaomi YU7 GT Gets Ready To Embarrass The Ferrari Purosangue

Chinese car maker Xiaomi has been spied testing its new performance flagship at the Nurburgring in Germany. Joining the groundbreaking SU7 Ultra, the new YU7 GT is set to offer somewhere in the region of 1,526bhp in a package that will be able to rival Porsche, AMG and even Ferrari on their home turf. But those high-end models will all cost well over £130,000 at a minimum, whereas the YU7 GT could slip in well below that price point. In fact, when it does arrive, we expect it to rival high-end versions of the smaller Porsche Macan, Polestar 3 and Alpine A390. And if any of these fast, yet engaging all-electric SUVs appeals to you, why not check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service to see what they could cost you.



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