Xiaomi YU7 GT Kicks The Audi RS6 To The Curb Around The Nürburgring

You know we’re living in a weird timeline when a company primarily known for smartphones just claimed a Nürburgring record. Xiaomi’s upcoming YU7 GT managed to dethrone the Audi RS Q8 at the top of the SUV leaderboard around the challenging German racetrack. Ahead of its reveal later this week, the Chinese EV crossed the finish line in 7 minutes and 34.93 seconds.

Driven by Xiaomi chief test driver Ren Zhoucan, the YU7 GT improved the previous lap record by 1.76 seconds. It marks the first time a Chinese driver has set an official Nürburgring lap time, but this isn’t Xiaomi’s first rodeo at the Green Hell. The automaker’s first model, the production-ready SU7 Ultra, completed the challenging course in 7:04.95.