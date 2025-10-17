Xiaomi YU7 GT Prototype Caught Lapping The Nurburgring

We've spotted a new Xiaomi YU7 GT prototype near the famous racetrack, this time donning production-spec body parts. The YU7 GT will give the Tesla Model Y Performance a run for its money and is likely to be Xiaomi's first model sold in Europe.

Xiaomi hasn't made a secret of its desire to conquer the European market, and its recent activities at the Nurburgring demonstrate its seriousness. The Chinese tech company, which only last year became a carmaker, has signed an advanced agreement with the Nurburgring racetrack. This allows Xiaomi to establish a permanent presence and advertise on the track, including by naming the 12th curve "the Xiaomi curve."