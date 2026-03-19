Xiaomi YU7 GT SUV To Have 990HP, Over 400 Miles Of Range And 180MPH Top Speed

Range details regarding Xiaomi‘s upcoming high-performance SUV, the YU7 GT, have emerged from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s (MIIT) new energy vehicle declaration catalogue. The vehicle’s general info was first exposed by the regulatory filing last month.

The Xiaomi YU7 GT is equipped with a 101.7 kWh battery pack, enabling a pure electric cruising range of up to 650 km. Its maximum range is 705 km.

The YU7 GT features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. The front motor delivers a maximum power output of 288 kW, while the rear motor provides an even more robust 450 kW. This powerful combination results in a staggering system comprehensive power of 738 kW, equivalent to 990 horsepower. This allows the vehicle to achieve a top speed of 300 km/h.