Xiaomi YU7 SUV Spells Curtains For Tesla Model Y

It’s MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) day again in China: a day that’s definitely the bane of every tech and car producer who wants to sell in the country. The last step in Chinese market homologation is for the manufacturers themselves to submit photos and technical information to this state entity. Every few weeks or so, the Chinese government makes all this information public, whether the product or car has been officially revealed or announced. It sucks for manufacturers, but it’s a great way to see cars weeks before they’re unveiled. Well, Xiaomi got in front of MIIT’s notoriously bad patent-style photos and released official images of its follow-up SUV mere minutes after MIIT leaked the photos. Xiaomi’s first crossover will be called YU7. It’s pretty dang slick-looking, that’s for sure.



