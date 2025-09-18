Xiaomi YU7 Ultra/GT Prototype Caught Testing on Nurburgring With Massive New Brakes

Xiaomi launched the YU7 crossover in June with three variants: Standard (RWD), Pro, and Max (both AWD). Now, a spirited prototype caught testing on the Nurburgring shows the Chinese carmaker will also launch a high-performance variant. Rumors indicate it might be called YU7 GT, although YU7 Ultra is still possible.

Xiaomi is the wonder boy of the auto industry, launching two highly successful EV models in a very short time frame. Despite skepticism, the Chinese company executed a perfect ramp-up of its first car, the SU7 sedan, and is repeating this performance with the YU7 Crossover. The former has surpassed the Tesla Model 3 in China thanks to its affordable price and generous interior. The YU7 aims to do the same as a Model Y competitor.







