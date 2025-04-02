Xiaomi's Electric SUV Is Gunning To Steal The Tesla Model Y's Lunch Money

Eight weeks ago, Xiaomi dropped the covers on its long-awaited electric SUV, known as the YU7. While it arguably should have named it the SU7, rather than using that badge for its electric sedan, its second EV has the potential to be the brand’s most popular model. And based on recent Chinese government filings revealing additional details about it, it’s well-placed to give the Tesla Model Y a serious run for its money. Data from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reveals that all-wheel drive versions of the YU7 have quoted CLTC range figures of 416 miles (670 km), 466 miles (750 km), and 472 miles (760 km). While the Chinese testing cycle is known to be wildly optimistic, these figures compare well against the recently updated Tesla Model Y.



