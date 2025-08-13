Xiaomi's YU7 Crossover Has Wait Times Of Over One Year

Xiaomi's second model, the YU7 crossover, is still in the production ramp-up phase, with wait time stretching for more than a year. This has prompted company CEO Lei Jun to recommend eager customers to buy competing EVs instead, a very unusual proposition. Xiaomi is already a successful carmaker, having gone from no car experience to making one of the most popular EVs on the Chinese market. The SU7 electric sedan has consistently ranked among the best-sellers of its segment, outselling the Tesla Model 3 in China. Its second EV model, the YU7 crossover, is projected to be even more of a hit, and it might even threaten the Tesla Model Y, one of the world's best-selling passenger vehicles.



