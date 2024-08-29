Xpeng Reveals Their Tesla Model 3-Killer At Under $17,000

China’s electric vehicle industry is certainly facing a squeeze. Recently, the European Union announced its intention to levy import tariffs of up to 36.6% on imported EVs from that country. Simultaneously, the U.S. is weighing a 100% tariff on imported Chinese EVs, and now Canada aims to do the same—which could put a damper on any plans those automakers had to sell over here. But those moves seem to be delaying the inevitable. None of the Chinese firms are slowing down. The big ones are consistently gaining steam and traction in markets outside of China, and new models are coming out all the time.



