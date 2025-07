Last week, a report out of Japan suggested Honda and Nissan were in talks about building trucks in Canton, Mississippi. Fast forward to today and it sure sounds like something big is in the works.

While Nissan was originally planning to turn their Canton plant into an EV factory, the company is now said to be working on a Plan B. Citing an insider, AutoNews reports the firm is now developing a “comprehensive body-on-frame product strategy” for the facility.