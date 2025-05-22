Y-U COPYCATS! Xiaomi YU7: NAME A BETTER Company At RIPPING-OFF Porsche Designs?

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi officially unveiled its first-ever SUV, the YU7, at a high-profile event in Beijing, marking a bold step in its automotive journey. Known for its smartphones and the successful SU7 sedan, Xiaomi positions the YU7 as a luxury performance SUV, directly challenging Tesla’s Model Y and drawing inevitable comparisons to Porsche’s sleek designs. With a length of 4,999 mm, width of 1,996 mm, height of 1,600 mm, and a 3,000 mm wheelbase, the YU7 boasts a dynamic, aerodynamic profile with a drag coefficient of 0.245. Its exterior, featuring a closed grille and sharp headlights, echoes the SU7’s aesthetic while incorporating over 40 aerodynamic optimizations, giving it a Ferrari-esque flair that some argue rivals Porsche’s iconic styling.



The YU7 comes in three variants: the rear-wheel-drive YU7 with 315 horsepower, the all-wheel-drive Pro with 489 horsepower, and the top-tier Max with a staggering 681 horsepower, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 3.23 seconds and reaching a top speed of 253 km/h. Powered by Xiaomi’s HyperEngine V6s Plus, the SUV offers a range of up to 835 km, outpacing the Model Y’s 719 km. Its 800V fast-charging system delivers 200 km of range in five minutes, addressing practical EV concerns. The interior is a tech haven, featuring a 16.1-inch touchscreen, a panoramic “HyperVision” display spanning the dashboard, Nappa leather zero-gravity seats with 10-point massage, and power-adjustable rear seats.



Xiaomi’s YU7 doesn’t shy away from luxury or performance, with a cabin designed for comfort and a driving experience tailored for enthusiasts. Set to hit the Chinese market in July 2025, with pricing to be revealed then, analysts predict a range of 250,000–350,000 yuan ($34,700–$48,600), making it a compelling alternative to pricier rivals like the Porsche Cayenne or Macan. However, its design has sparked debate, with some praising its bold aesthetics and others noting striking similarities to Porsche’s signature curves and proportions.



So, here's the challenge: Can you NAME A BETTER Company At RIPPING-OFF Porsche Designs than Xiaomi? Drop your thoughts below and let's see if anyone can top Xiaomi's audacious blend of pure thievery.











