YES? Or BS? Them's Fightin' Words! Magazine Claims Cadillac Super Cruise BETTER Than Tesla's AutoPilot? Do YOU Agree?

Cadillac super cruise BETTER than Tesla AutoPilot.



So says an old school car magazine. Pretty bold claim if you ask us.



But is it true or is this just the magazine trying to milk Cadillac for more ad dollars?



Here are a few of their words...



“Cadillac Escalade with GM’s Super Cruise drives as well as a Tesla with Autopilot, and it’s safer, too.



Some argue that because Super Cruise and Autopilot are advanced driver assistance systems and not actually self-driving.



All the above considered, Cadillac's Super Cruise may not yet be able to match all the functions of Tesla's Autopilot, Autosteer, and Navigate on Autopilot, but in areas the two systems overlap (which is most of them), Super Cruise performs at least as well as the Autopilot suite and in some cases performs better. All the while, it does so more safely.”



A lot of you have driven both.



Let's hear your take...full review at the link









