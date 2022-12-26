YES, The New Prius Is Good Looking And Better Than Any Previous Model. But WHEN Did Vehicle Looks EVER Matter To Toyota Buyers?

We've reached a watershed moment.

For the FIRST time in history you can look at a Toyota Prius and say with a straight face, NICE PRIUS.

The bumper sticker that says "Nice Prius, said no one ever." is now obsolete.

World's are colliding, right?

So that's the chatter on the 2023 Model but that got us thinking.

Did the Prius being UGLY ever hurt sales?

Or the BIGGER QUESTION...WHEN did VEHICLE LOOKS actually MATTER to a Toyota buyer?

No one ever decides on one of their products and must have one because they're PRETTY, correct?

Take a look at the review and discuss...







