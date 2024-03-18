YES, There Are Still New Cars Under $25,000 But Do You Want To Be Seen In Any Of These?

The past few months have been riddled with news about all-electric vehicles not performing well in cold weather. Then, charging issues (stalls not working, long queues, and frozen plugs), depreciation, chaotic pricing, expensive insurance, and unexpectedly costly high-voltage battery replacements (fret not; it's not a common phenomenon) have created the perfect storm for EV makers. Their sales are suffering.

In January and February, the best-selling models were the Ford F-150 (the Maverick also gets an honorable mention) and the Toyota RAV4, respectively. Tesla and General Motors might have had better sales numbers, but we would never know because they don't report monthly figures.