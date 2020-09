The rapper was recently on set when someone handed him a semi-automatic weapon of some sort to use as a prop . .. except it wasn't fake, this thing was very much real.



Lucci didn't seem to realize that until he pulled the trigger and fired off a round as 3 other people were gathered around him. The shot scared the crap out of everyone -- some screamed and everyone scattered. The ammo appeared to leave a hole in the studio floor.



Source: TMZ





Read Article