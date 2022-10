The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will cost a fair amount more than the model that it replaces. Starting at $43,990 ($42,895 MSRP plus a $1,095 destination charge), it costs over $5,000 more than the previous Civic Type R.

The new model claims that it has been improved in a number of ways, including the engine, which has been massaged to make 315 hp (235 kW/319 PS) at 6,500 rpm and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, 9 hp and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) of torque over the model it replaces.