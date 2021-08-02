YIKES! That 2022 Cadillac CT5V Blackwing You Wanted So Badly Could Set You Back A Whopping $126,000!

Pulling up to the stoplight in your Cadillac sedan, the driver of the muscle car next to you revs aggressively, taunting you. Without turning your head, you smoothly release pressure on the brake and get ready to roll, because you’re driving a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Sporting a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 churning out 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque, you pull away and they eat your dust. This victory didn’t come cheap, though: a CT5-V Blackwing starts at $84,990. If you’re going there, you might as well know what it would be like to order the whole buffet of options on the Blackwing from A to Z. Cadillac Society did the work for you, calculating the cost for a fully-loaded CT5-V Blackwing sundae with a cherry and sprinkles on top. Then Motor1 confirmed the cost with GM: this grand dame will set you back an additional $40,000-plus for a grand total of $125,980.



