YOU CHOOSE! From Ugly Ducklings to Unforgettable: The Most Remarkable Oddball Vehicles Of The Last 25 Years In The USA!

In the world of automotive design, there are the classics, the sleek and the sophisticated. But then, there are the oddballs—the vehicles that defy convention, challenge expectations, and make us question the boundaries of what a car, SUV, or truck should look like. These eccentric machines are the embodiment of creativity and quirkiness, leaving a lasting impression wherever they go.



Over the past 25 years, the automotive industry has witnessed a parade of oddball vehicles that have graced the streets of the USA. From tiny microcars that look like they belong in a cartoon to hulking SUVs that seem ready to conquer any terrain, these unique rides have carved their own niche in the market.



Among the all-time oddballs, one cannot forget the Parisian Citroën. With its unconventional design, featuring hydropneumatic suspension and futuristic aesthetics, the Citroën has become synonymous with quirkiness and French charm. It stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing individuality.



Now, it's your turn to weigh in on the matter. Which oddball vehicles from the last 25 years sold in the USA stand out to you? Was it the boxy Scion xB that resembled a toaster on wheels? Or perhaps the polarizing Nissan Juke, with its bug-eyed headlights and curvaceous lines? Maybe it's the off-road-ready Subaru Baja, combining the versatility of a truck with the comfort of an SUV.



Take a moment to reflect on the oddballs that have caught your attention. Share your choice and let us know which peculiar vehicle you believe deserves the title of the most unforgettable oddball of the last quarter-century.



We'll start it off with a pick...the Lexus SC430 convertible. NOT, one of their best looking cars. Had a super nice interior but it looked like an egg ready to hatch.











Now give us yours. Cars, trucks and SUV's...





