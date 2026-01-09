YOU CHOOSE: Top 5 New Vehicles Under $100K Street Price in 2026: What Are Your Picks, Spies?

We're into 2026 now, and the automotive landscape is more exciting than ever. Electric powertrains are pushing boundaries with incredible range and performance, hybrids are delivering unmatched efficiency and power, while gas-powered options continue to refine with cutting-edge tech, advanced driver aids, and smarter connectivity. But for most enthusiasts, the sweet spot remains vehicles that offer real excitement, practicality, and value—all without crossing that $100,000 USD street price threshold.



That's where you come in. We're calling on our passionate readers to share your top 5 vehicles you love most in 2026, strictly those available at a real-world street price under $100K (factoring in deals, incentives, rebates, and market realities—not just sticker prices).



We want your unfiltered opinions on what rises to the top this year. From blistering sports cars and luxurious sedans to versatile crossovers, rugged trucks, and innovative EVs—the field is wide open. No suggestions from us; this is purely your list.



But don't stop at the names. Tell us why these made your top 5. Is it the exhilarating acceleration that pins you to the seat? The refined handling that makes every drive engaging? Outstanding fuel efficiency or electric range for worry-free travel? Premium interiors, top-tier safety features, or off-road capability that turns adventures up a notch? Dive deep: How does the technology feel in daily use? What's the overall driving experience like? Any game-changing features that hooked you?



Make it personal too: Do you currently own one (or more) from your list? Share your real-world stories—the highs, the quirks, the daily joys. If not, are you seriously planning to buy one in 2026? What's tipping the scales for you, or any hesitations?



Market trends point to surging interest in electrified options and capable SUVs/trucks, but our community spans every segment—from pure performance machines to family-friendly haulers.



Post your top 5 lists in the comments, ranked if possible, along with your reasoning and ownership plans. Tag us on X

@AutoSpies for extra visibility. We'll tally the favorites and spotlight the community's consensus in an upcoming feature—your picks could define the standout vehicles of 2026.



Fire up the debate, Auto Spies. What's topping your list this year?







