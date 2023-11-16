YOU DECIDE! Elon Musk Accused Of Anti-Semitism In Tweet. Do You AGREE Or Was It Taken Out Of Context?

X CEO Linda Yaccarino posted a statement on the social media platform decrying discrimination a little under a day after its owner, Elon Musk voiced his agreement with an anti-Semitic post.



“X’s point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should STOP across the board — I think that’s something we can and should all agree on,” wrote Yaccarino on Thursday afternoon. “When it comes to this platform — X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There’s no place for it anywhere in the world — it’s ugly and wrong. Full stop.”



Musk was derided on Wednesday evening after he replied to an anti-Semitic post by telling its author that he had “said the actual truth.”



The post in question read:



Jewish communties [sic] have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them. I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about Western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much. You want truth said to your face, there it is.



Tell us Spies. WAS it anti-semitic or was it taken out of context?



Discuss...





