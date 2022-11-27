YOU GOT AN F! Actress Alyssa Milano Tweets She’s Dumped Her Tesla For A VW Because She Claims Elon Is About HATE. The History Lesson The Internet Gives Her Is PRICELESS.

Actress Alyssa Milano is no stranger to making naive and self serving statements, but today she set twitter on fire with her latest comments It seems she has come to the conclusion that Elon Musk's taking over the Twitter platform equates to hate. Now she wants everyone to know that she has attached herself to Volkswagen's squeaky clean history to let the world that it reflects her pristine values.



It didn't take long for the internet to set her straight and that maybe she should have paid attention in history class when in high school.



Some people will never learn that their tunnel vision opinion on matters just doesn't matter.





??BREAKING: The greatest exchange in the history of Twitter just happened.



Put this in the history books. pic.twitter.com/8EyVE11Jsg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 27, 2022



Read Article