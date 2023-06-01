YOU MAKE THE CALL! Is THIS Hyundai Customer Getting A RAW DEAL Or Does The Company Owe Him ANYTHING Besides A FIXED IONIQ 5?

You make the call Spies...



Seen online in an Ioniq 5 forum written by the effected customer.





"I had a crazy day with Hyundai USA. They offered to buy my car back, then called me 5 hours later and asked "if they fix it by 5pm will I take the car back", to which I said of course I would. during the 5 hours I thought they were buying my car back rather than doing the software update for the battery preconditioning I learned a few things.



1- I would end up paying sales tax again on the car.

2- now the ioniq 5 is not eligible for the federal tax rebate

3- dealerships are marking up the limited anywhere from 5 to 15k AND are backordered about 2-3 months at a minimum.

4-they would not re-pay me for the full body clear bra that is special for the matte finish shooting star paint. another 6500.



So all in I was going to lose about 25k I think, between sales tax again, another clear bra, the ridiculous dealership markup, and that was not even factoring in that they would reduce their offer by some dollar amount for miles on the car. I really just wanted the car back and working and was rather surprised by Hyundai's way of dealing with that battery preconditioning problem. Namely they publicly did not even acknowledge it, made no official releases of information on their website or via the bluelink app. Nothing official what-so-ever until they released the software update. In my case they literally lied to me and said the car would be drivable about 5 or 6 weeks before they released the software. I guess I am unique in my not trusting people and/or companies that lie to me, but after being intentionally mislead by Hyundai I did not trust any of their communications and got aggressive in order to get them to respond. Even more unfortunate is when pushed, they fixed my car in less than 1 day. They could have fixed it the day the software was released ( my car was at the dealership sitting for 7 weeks waiting for that software release) and it took the threat a car buy back to get them to just spend the 1-ish hour to update the freaking software.



That was a bit of bullshit. I don't like being lied to, not by the window sticker saying the car had the battery pre-heater, not by the reps who said my car would be updated in November, not by anybody. it seems obvious to me that lying to customers will create negative reaction and cause problems. Anyway, car works great. Battery preconditioning kicks on no problem if I enter the nav and start it. For people concerned about fast chargers not in the navigation....dude you don't need to GO to wherever it is navigating. just tell it you are going to a fast charger that IS in the navigation and then go to whatever charger you want. it still turns on the preconditioning.



I wanted a buyback based on the car not having functioning features that were on the window sticker. Even if the radio just never worked I would not accept that. The buyback was based on Hyundai USA having no official communication on when it would release the software fix, and the history of misleading me 2 times over nearly 2 months. What features are o-k to not work in your opinion? If the radio did not work would you complain or just ride it out? The seats don't adjust, really just a minor thing...ride that one out? 12 volt battery dies every few months...its just a 12volt battery and who would complain about a 12 volt battery needing replaced every few months. I am curious what features are cool to just "say" the car has...."



Does Hyundai owe him anything besides a fixed car or should they UNWIND him from the deal and give him ALL his $$ back?





