YOU MAKE THE CALL! Would YOU Buy A PORSCHE TAYCAN OR A TESLA AND A 911 And Own The Best Of BOTH Worlds?

When I first saw the Porsche Mission-E Concept I thought to myself if they can not dumb down the design too much, beat Tesla range and compete on price, it would be a slam dunk winner.



Well, they got one out of three. I looks damn good although I'm not sure at this point how well it will age. It's a little 'cartoonish'. But that is one of its design strengths AND weaknesses.



But they missed on beating the Tesla range after they had nine years to do it and THE PRICE IS INSANE!



Did I mention THE PRICE IS INSANE?



So I got to thinking if I had the dough to buy a Taycan and I wanted an electric car would I buy one OR...Would I buy a Tesla AND a 911 and have the best of both worlds? You could do that as long as you don't go off the charts on the 911 option list.



To me, it's an EASY call.



Tesla AND 911 and enjoy each in whatever move I'm in.



What would be YOUR call?





