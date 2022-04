These signs are popping up in different places across the country.



Cost of fuel and cost of charging right next to each other.



We want you to PREDICT...



WHAT year will this be commonplace at MOST USA fueling stations and WHAT YEAR will the price to CHARGE your car EQUAL the cost to fill it with gasoline?











Spotted in Denver. Talk about a sea change moment. pic.twitter.com/7bCHe7aduV — Cresten Mansfeldt (@drmansfeldt) April 16, 2022