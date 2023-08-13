YOU PREDICT! Is A Dystopian Future Upon Us? Government and Elites Pushing for Digital Carbon Credits and Wallets.

In an era marked by increasing government control and the relentless pursuit of power, a disconcerting concept is making its way into discussions – the idea of digital carbon credits and wallets. While touted as a solution for climate change, this could potentially become a tool for the ruling elite to exert more control over the masses, exploiting environmental concerns to tighten their grip.



Digital carbon credits propose a disturbingly Orwellian approach to regulating individual behavior. In this nightmarish vision, citizens would be subjected to constant surveillance, with every eco-friendly or carbon-intensive action meticulously tracked and assigned a value. The government, in cahoots with powerful entities, could manipulate these credits to dictate every facet of citizens' lives, from their travel choices to their energy consumption.



Central to this dystopia is the ominous digital carbon wallet – a mechanism for the government to monitor and manipulate the carbon credit system. Much like a digital leash, this wallet would ensure that citizens remain obedient and compliant to the imposed norms. It would serve as a tool for propaganda, where eco-friendly behaviors would be lauded while dissenting voices could be silenced by withholding credits.



Yet, the hurdles facing the implementation of this dystopian scheme are not trivial. Issues of accuracy in measuring carbon footprints, potential market manipulation, and mass surveillance concerns loom large. Not to mention the erosion of personal privacy and the possibility of even greater inequality, as those with resources could easily game the system, while marginalized communities suffer the consequences.



Predicting when such a sinister scheme could become a reality is a daunting task. While governments and elites may be eager to consolidate power, public resistance, technological limitations, and ethical considerations could act as significant barriers. The timeline for such a dystopian future is uncertain, but the mere fact that such an idea is being entertained should serve as a stark warning.



The notion of digital carbon credits and wallets, when viewed from a different perspective, raises chilling questions about the potential abuse of power and control. While the glossy facade might promise environmental responsibility, the underlying motives could be a nightmare for individual freedoms. As you ponder this unsettling scenario, consider whether you believe the USA is on the precipice of succumbing to such authoritarian environmentalism or if there is hope to avert this bleak destiny.



Predict if it WILL happen in the USA or it will never come...







Dutch political commentator, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, on the WEF's plans to impose a personal carbon allowance, connected to digital ID, under the pretext of tackling the "global boiling crisis":



"The CEO of one of the largest Dutch banks said, if everyone gets individual personal… pic.twitter.com/pqW3ONvEvg — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) August 13, 2023



