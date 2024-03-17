YOU PREDICT! Legacy EVs Are Being BLOWN OUT At 50% OFF And Customers STILL Aren't Biting Enough To Sustain Companies. WHAT Will Happen?

The current state of the electric vehicle (EV) market is quite intriguing, as many legacy automakers are offering significant discounts on their electric models, with some even reaching up to 50% off. Despite these attractive offers, sales of these vehicles still fall short of the numbers needed to achieve widespread adoption and meet ambitious goals set by governments and automakers alike. This raises the question: What will happen in the future of the EV market in the USA if this trend continues? Will there even BE next generation EVs from the legacy companies or will they END their initiatives?



The high initial cost of EVs remains a barrier for many consumers, even with substantial discounts. Secondly, there's still a lack of widespread charging infrastructure, which can cause range anxiety among potential buyers.



And will it pretty much END any potential startups like Rivian etc.?



The current situation of legacy EVs being discounted heavily without significantly boosting sales poses challenges for the future of the EV market.



What do the sales and marketing teams tell the bosses when even at these crazy discounts, MOST don’t want them. And if they DO, it’s Tesla only.



My goodness.



Used Electric Volvo. Only 10K miles.



50% off MSRP. pic.twitter.com/GhkRTOf6lm — Car Dealership Guy (@GuyDealership) March 16, 2024



