YOU PREDICT! Polestar Sold Around 12k Units In Q1 And Their Goal Is 80k In 2023. Will They Hit It? OR, Are They ON CRACK?

Polestar has reported that they delivered approximately 12,000 global electric cars in Q1 2023, which is almost 26% higher compared to the same period last year when they delivered about 9,550 units.



Despite the growth rate being noticeable, it is not very high, and the company attributes it to the seasonality factor. In Q4 2022, Polestar sold 21,000 units. In 2022, they sold around 51,500 electric cars, which is almost 80% higher than the previous year. This is, however, lower than the original target of 65,000 units due to supply constraints.



For 2023, Polestar aims to sell around 80,000 electric cars, a growth of almost 60% compared to 2022. However, to achieve this, they must maintain an average of over 22,000 units in the next three quarters, which is higher than their peak sales of Q4 2022.



