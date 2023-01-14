YOU PREDICT! The ‘EXPERTS’ Said The CyberTruck Will Cost OVER 100k. With Elon’s Prices Moves What Will The REAL Prices Be?

You see it everywhere. People who recently bought a Tesla posting online how they got stung and how unhappy they are.



“My 2020 MYP that I paid $61900 for back in September is now worth 33-37k for a trade in. Looks like I’ll be driving it til the wheels fall off. Very sad times”



“So...100,000s of customers now upside down=> no trade ins => reduced demand



And the vehicles that went for over MSRP are next...not possible that car sales could trigger a financial panic...right? right?”



“So glad I took delivery in November at 77k total for performance pkg. FML”



NO ONE saw this coming.



And nothing I can remember has rocked the car world as hard as this SO quickly.



But if you think he is DONE with these kind of moves, we're going to PREDICT he will do it AGAIN, with the CyberTruck pricing.



EVERYONE 6 months ago was saying 'HE'LL NEVER BE ABLE TO SELL THE TRUCK FOR LESS THAN 100k!"



Well Spies, we're gonna predict he is going to surprise everyone with unexpectedly reasonable pricing on the CyberTruck.



And NO ONE is going to be MORE surprised than Ford Lightning owners and the other EV pickup manufacturers.



Elon HAS to do this and create the ULTIMATE disruption. The F-150 is the KING now and to do this RIGHT, the King must FALL.



Think a Tesla Model Y owner feels bad today who bought a few months ago? That's going to be NOTHING like the feeling a Lightning buyer has when used Lightning prices drop into the toilet.



So let's open this up now....



YOU PREDICT!



Will Elon surprise again on CyberTruck like we're saying (mark this down..another Auto Spies prediction none of the others will see coming) or will CyberTruck be priced super premium to take advantage of the speculation frenzy? REMEMBER, we're not saying it will be CHEAP, just less than the Lightning, just like a Y is less than a Mach-E now.



DISCUSS and DON'T HOLD BACK!!!





