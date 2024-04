Welcome to the exciting world of Tesla stock predictions! As Tesla gears up for its earnings report next week, we want to hear your insights. Will Tesla's stock see a surge or take a dip? Unleash your inner Cramer and share your predictions in the comments below. Whether you're an experienced investor or a curious observer, we value your input. Let's see if we can collectively unravel the mystery of Tesla's stock movement next week!











Bryn Talkington to $TSLA short seller Steve Weiss: I think you just don’t like Elon. Wisdom is chasing you if you would just stop.



Steve: Just admit you’re wrong & the stock’s going lower; Facts are facts.



CNBC Anchor: There’s no fact the stock is doing anything from here. pic.twitter.com/jSrU6yc0CL — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 17, 2024