YOU PREDICT! WHICH CyberTruck Color Will Be The MORE Popular Choice? SILVER Or BLACK?

As anticipation for the Tesla Cybertruck's release continues to build, one question that's on the minds of many prospective buyers is: which color will reign supreme? While personal taste plays a significant role in color preference, two shades are emerging as frontrunners in the popularity contest: Silver and Black.



The Cybertruck's Silver option exudes a futuristic, sleek appearance that complements its angular design, and it's no secret that silver has long been a classic choice for automotive enthusiasts. On the other hand, Black offers a sense of sophistication and boldness, creating a striking contrast with the vehicle's rugged exterior.

So, as we eagerly await the moment when these electrifying trucks hit the streets, one question remains: Which color will dominate the roads? Will the bright, reflective Silver steal the show, or will the dark and enigmatic Black turn heads wherever it goes? It's a question that only time and personal preference can answer. Which color do you think will emerge as the more popular choice for the Cybertruck?







I dunno about you but I’m going matte black. Looks so incredible! Are you team silver or team black? Poll in thread! pic.twitter.com/3Y6q0GNY0m — Tesla Raj (@tesla_raj) November 4, 2023



