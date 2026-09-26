YOU PREDICT! What Will The REAL Impact Be For USA Auto Workers Because Of THIS TRUMP MOVE?

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called it “a major victory for America’s auto workers,” arriving Monday. President Trump had already previewed the move: new fuel-economy standards that, he said, “TERMINATE” the Biden-era “EV mandate” and let Detroit build the vehicles buyers actually want.



The expected rule would lock in Corporate Average Fuel Economy targets through 2031 near the administration’s December proposal—about 34.5 mpg fleetwide by 2031, versus the prior path of roughly 50.4 mpg. Officials argue that lower compliance costs mean cheaper stickers (NHTSA previously estimated about $930 per new vehicle), more gasoline trucks and SUVs on U.S. lines, and fewer “environmental monsters” that, in the White House telling, nobody asked for. Automakers have already pledged tens of billions in domestic plants, and Trump says GM, Ford, and Stellantis are calling because they can now build here.



That is the victory narrative. The counter-narrative is in the same paperwork. The department’s own estimates tied the looser standards to about 100 billion extra gallons of fuel through 2050, $185 billion more in fuel spending, and higher carbon emissions. Motor-vehicle and parts employment fell about 2.2 percent from June 2025 to June 2026 even as investment announcements piled up. Battery plants and EV lines that expanded under the old rules could slow if companies freeze electrification. Global competitors are still racing toward electric fleets—raising a longer-term question about whether U.S. plants stay competitive if export markets keep shifting. So the shop-floor fight is not abstract. Cheaper ICE trucks could mean more hours in Toledo, Dearborn, and Orion. Higher pump prices and a slower EV pipeline could squeeze the same workers as consumers—and leave some of the newest jobs on the table.



Monday’s rule will set the legal target. It will not settle who wins the paycheck.



What do YOU think the real impact will be for U.S. auto workers? Leave your prediction in the comments.









A major victory for America’s auto workers is COMING MONDAY ?? pic.twitter.com/JB79NVufds — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 26, 2026



