YOU WANNA GET NUTS? LET'S GET NUTS! Tesla DROPS Prices Up To THIRTEEN GRAND In The USA? How Will the Competitors COMPETE?

Tesla has massively cut prices across new models in the US, with the largest drop being on the base Model Y, which is now $13k cheaper than it was prior to the price drop.



The changes just happened on Tesla’s website and seem to cover all models.



Among other things, this means that the base 5-seat Model Y now qualifies for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act. The 5-seat Model Y configuration was previously left out of qualifying due to being considered a “car” rather than an “SUV” by government rules, which take into account a number of factors. This means that it needs an MSRP of under $55k to qualify, which base models now do.







