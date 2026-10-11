YOUR TYPE? Trademark Filing Points to Jaguar’s Next Luxury EV.

Jaguar has moved to protect the Type 02 designation, a step widely interpreted as confirmation that the brand’s second all-electric model is advancing toward production. The filing follows the recent unveiling of the Type 01, the radical four-door grand tourer that marks Jaguar’s full transition to a luxury electric lineup.



Managing Director Rawdon Glover has repeatedly stated that the company is “very, very focused on the first car” while acknowledging that “clearly, there needs to be a family of vehicles.” Sources familiar with the program say the Type 02 is already well into development on the same Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) that underpins the Type 01, including its prismatic battery pack and 950-volt electrical system. The second model is expected to retain the Type 01’s bold surfacing and long-hood proportions while sitting higher for greater practicality and cargo volume.



Unlike a conventional SUV, the Type 02 is not intended to rival the Range Rover or Defender. Executives have emphasized that it will function more as a raised grand tourer, preserving the low, sculpted character of the Type 01 rather than adopting upright, boxy styling. Dealers who have seen near-production mules describe an elegant crossover with a higher seating position and substantially more load space, yet the same dramatic front graphic and flowing roofline that define the new Jaguar design language.



Rendered Speculation















Timing remains deliberate. Customer deliveries of the Type 01 are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027, with the Type 02 not expected to appear publicly until 2028. Jaguar aims to establish the first model in the market before expanding the range. Pricing for the Type 01 is projected near $130,000, and Glover has indicated that subsequent vehicles will occupy a similar band rather than reintroducing entry-level variants.



The move comes as Jaguar abandons its previous volume-oriented strategy in favor of a smaller, higher-priced electric portfolio. With the Type 02 name now secured, the brand has signaled that the Type 01 will not remain alone for long. Further technical details and an official reveal date have not been released, but the filing has already intensified speculation among dealers and customers awaiting the next chapter in Jaguar’s electric reinvention.







