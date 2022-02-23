Yale Study Finds EV Vehicles Produce Less Supply Chain Emmisions Than Traditional Vehicles

Electric vehicles offer a cleaner, lower-emission experience for consumers, but some skeptics have criticized the mining, manufacturing and charging practices necessary for their batteries as less clean than EV companies claim. However, a recently-published study depicts how minuscule the lifespan emissions of EVs are, especially when compared to those of fossil fuel vehicles.

Yale University conducted a study and found that the indirect emissions of EVs, from raw material to market, are far lower than those of fossil fuel-burning vehicles, according to a report from Anthropocene Magazine.

