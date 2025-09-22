Yangwang's Electric U9 Hypercar Hits 308.4 MPH In Speed Run

Agent009 submitted on 9/22/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:59:34 AM

Views : 546 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

BYD’s Yangwang sub-brand has claimed the coveted world’s fastest production car title. A special edition Xtreme version of the Yangwang U9 hypercar surged to 308.4mph, eclipsing the previous best of 304.48mph achieved by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. 
 
The record was set at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) high speed oval test track in Germany with German test driver Marc Basseng at the wheel. “This record was only possible because the U9 Xtreme simply has incredible performance,” said Basseng. 
 
“Technically, something like this is not possible with a combustion engine. Thanks to the electric motor, the car is quiet, there are no load changes, and that allows me to focus even more on the track.”


Read Article


Yangwang's Electric U9 Hypercar Hits 308.4 MPH In Speed Run

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)