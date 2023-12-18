Year End Deep Discounts Make The Tesla Model 3 Perfomance A $45,000 Car

Like the tiny negatively charged particles flowing through a battery's electrolytic solution, Tesla's pricing schematics are inherently unstable. Take the Tesla Model 3 Performance, for example. In 2022, the sporty sedan cost $64,440: $62,990 for the car, $1,200 for destination, and $250 for the nonrefundable order fee. At that time, there was no available tax credit for Teslas.



Given that 2024 is right around the corner, the Texas-based automaker is going all-out with its price reductions. A recent example of one is a Midnight Silver Metallic Model 3 with a $5,100 discount. This Model 3, in particular, is available at Tesla Burbank and is listed for

$47,530: $45,890 for the vehicle, plus the mandatory destination and order fees.





