Years Of Pawning Off Poor Quality Products To Sub Prime Borrowers May Be The Death Blow for Nissan

Nissan has been in a difficult spot for a while, but recently the automaker’s problems are even more pronounced. There are two key, but intertwined factors that are holding Nissan back, and I’m not sure any kind of investment or change in company direction can overcome them.

While most pundits will point to lackluster product offerings as the explanation for Nissan’s downfall, the competitiveness, or lack thereof, of the brand’s respective models only tells part of the story. The larger issues at play are poor product perception and a sub-par retail experience, and these two things feed into each other.