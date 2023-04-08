Yet Another Study Shows Charging Your New EV Is More Expensive Than Filling A Car Up With Gas

Agent009 submitted on 8/4/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:48:57 AM

Views : 718 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Charging an electric vehicle is cheaper than filling up a gas-powered car, right? While that’s certainly what most people think, an intriguing study has revealed that per 100 miles driven, there are actually plenty of internal combustion-powered vehicles that are cheaper to fill up than charging an EV alternative in the U.S.
 
An analysis from Anderson Economic Group says that entry-priced cars and crossovers cost on average $9.78 per 100 purposeful miles that they can be driven. These include vehicles like the Nissan Versa, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Subaru Impreza, and Mitsubishi Mirage. By comparison, entry-priced EVs like the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Bolt charged mostly at home provide on average 100 miles of range for every $12.55 spent charging. Entry-priced EVs charged at stations cost $15.97 per 100 miles.


Read Article


Yet Another Study Shows Charging Your New EV Is More Expensive Than Filling A Car Up With Gas

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)