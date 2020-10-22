You Aren't Going To Believe This Latest Concept To Come Out Of Infiniti

You probably never thought that our transformation vehicles would end up looking like this, and don’t worry, they haven’t, although it would be hella cool. What we see in the gallery is actually a conceptual transportation device meant for Tokyo 2050, known as Infiniti The Cube 2050. Oh, and Infiniti has nothing to do with this. The designer just felt this would be the most fitting brand for such a concept.



That designer is actually a student from Pasadena, California, by the name of Hao Hu. We tried to find a bit of info on the guy, but aside from his work, not much is found. Although it seems he really has a knack for automotive design.

































