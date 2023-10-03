You Aren't Seeing Any GM EVs On The Road Because Suppliers Can't Get Their Act Together

General Motors says that more than 200,000 people have expressed interest in the new Cadillac Lyriq, while an additional 80,000 have put down deposits for the GMC Hummer EV. And yet, despite officially being on sale, you don’t really see either of them on the road. That’s because of supply chain issues and a niggling battery flaw that has hampered the launch of the automaker’s first two vehicles that were meant to herald the advent of the Ultium platform, and its arrival as a threat to Tesla’s EV dominance, reports the Wall Street Journal.



