You Better Hurry, Dodge Is Going To Pull The Plug On The Hellcat In 2023

As the world transitions to electric power, some goodbyes are inevitably going to be harder than others. Near the top of that list are the muscle cars that have remained beloved in the United States, and now, we know when one of them will be discontinued. Speaking to Motor Authority at the 2021 LA Auto Show, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis confirmed the demise of the brand's fiery Hellcat models which will be gone after 2023. That means you'll only have another two or so years to get your hands on a Dodge Hellcat with its famous supercharged V8 power plant. However, this doesn't mean that the era of the Dodge muscle car is gone entirely.



