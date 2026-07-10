You Bought A New Car - What Subscriptions Are You Willing To Pay For After The Free Ride Is Over?

Buying a new car used to be relatively simple: You paid for the vehicle, and the features listed on the window sticker were yours to use for as long as you owned it. Today, that's changing.

Automakers are increasingly turning to subscriptions for certain features and services, meaning drivers can sometimes face a recurring bill for technology that's already installed in their car.

The idea has sparked plenty of debate among drivers. Some subscriptions pay for ongoing services, such as connected navigation, remote vehicle controls, or roadside assistance. Others can unlock features that rely on hardware already fitted to the vehicle. So why are automakers doing this, and are car subscriptions actually worth paying for?