You Can Actually Option Out A 2023 Toyota Prius To $42,600

The 2023 Toyota Prius introduces the fifth generation of the brand's hybrid model, and it receives a radical redesign that makes the car look nothing like any previous iteration. A person might even describe the new shape as sporty. Now, the online configurator is available so that you can specify the ideal example of the more eye-catching machine. The top trim with every available option and accessory goes for $42,639 after the $1,095 destination fee. The 2023 Prius is available in three trim levels: LE, XLE, and Limited. Each grade is also available with all-wheel drive.



