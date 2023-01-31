You Can Already Scratch One Toyota Corolla GR From The Books After Rollover Crash

We all knew this day was coming and sadly, it’s here. The very first documented Toyota GR Corolla Crash is slowly but surely making the rounds online. The details are sparse but the photos tell the tale of a drive gone wrong and one less GR Corolla up for grabs. First posted over on GRCorollaForum, the wrecked GR Corolla you see here is believed to be the first known of its kind. With 300 hp (223 kW) on tap and a clever AWD system inspired by rally, it’s no wonder that new owners across the nation might get a little wild with this hot hatch. For at least the driver of this GR Corolla, things got a little too wild.



Read Article