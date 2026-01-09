You Can No Longer Buy A New Sports Car For Under $30,000

Life is getting more expensive for the modern driver, and the affordable sports car isn't exempt from the price creep happening to shoppers elsewhere in the market. For decades, the minivan was a people hauler priced within reach of the masses. Over the past six years, the average price of a new minivan has increased by more than 70%. In the pickup truck scene, the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz became the last pickup trucks to wear a sticker price below $30,000 in 2025, even if added fees meant you couldn't actually have one for that cheap. On the topic of added costs, 2025 saw automakers like Alfa Romeo, Cadillac, and GMC charging among the highest destination fees in the business.



