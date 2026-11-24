Amazon Autos launched in December 2024 with a single partner, Hyundai. Less than two years later, it lists vehicles from 35 brands. For something plenty of people dismissed as a novelty, that's a pretty quick climb. However, we need to add an asterisk next to the 35 because not all of them are selling brand-new cars. Hyundai started it off, and 13 more brands now list new vehicles: Audi, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen. That's 14 brands you can buy new. All of them also list used or certified pre-owned inventory, and 21 other makes round out the used side. So, the full lineup spans 35 badges, but the new-car list is considerably shorter.



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