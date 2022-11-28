You Can Now Buy A Remote Parking Spot In New York City For Just $595,000

Asreports, your Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica or other exotic can be parked remotely in New York for as much as $595,000. The automated parking garage certainly isn't the first of its kind. The Bentley apartments in Miami have a very similar system that brings your Bentayga up to your unit in an elevator.

But it's the price that astounds. However, according to Senada Adzem, a Florida-based real estate broker, "As crazy as it may sound, $300,000 for a residential parking spot is considered a reasonable price in New York City." Adzem recently worked with a resident who will be using the system. Spots in the fully automated garage at 121 East 22nd (both the address and the name of the building) can range in price from $300,000 to $595,000.